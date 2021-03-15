American Family donates $750K for Boys & Girls Club's AVID/TOPS program

“This (program) has allowed me to feel like I can embrace myself. It’s a safe zone where I can share my voice and speak on what I feel like I want to say,” Bahena Hernandez said. “The biggest thing I have learned so far is that my leadership is important.”

Bahena Hernandez is one of 4,476 students who have participated in the AVID/TOPS high school program. She plans to attend UW-Madison in the fall. The university enrolled a record number of students of color last fall, which Johnson said is attributable to the Boys & Girls Club’s local partnerships, which employ full-time staff across high schools and colleges in the Madison area.

AVID/TOPS serves about 77% students of color. Students within the program have reported higher high school graduation and post-secondary enrollment rates, as well as six-year college completion rates.

The renewed $750,000 investment is part of a $105 million effort by American Family Insurance over the next five years to close equity gaps under its “Free to Dream” initiative, said Maggie Pascaly, community and social impact manager.

“The Boys & Girls Club is a critical part of our community whose work is rooted in equity and opportunity,” Pascaly said. “We strongly believe and trust in the work of the Boys & Girls Club and their ability to make dreams possible for our community. We are excited to renew this investment.”

