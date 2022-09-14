After UW calls anti-Israel chalking free speech, religious and cultural groups want investigation

Religious and cultural groups are asking UW-Madison to investigate pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel messaging chalked on the sidewalk that targeted Jewish student groups last week that university administrators have decried as anti-Semitic yet an expression of free speech by a registered student group.

A coalition of groups — which includes Christian churches, Jewish groups such as the Anti-Defamation League, Asian, Sikh and Latino organizations and labor groups — said the chalking, found in seven different spots on campus, falls "outside the bounds of dialogue," a rebuke of the university's argument that it is protected free speech.

A photo posted to Twitter shows that some of the chalking read: "Zionism is racism. Zionism is genocide. They have blood on their hands."

In its statement last week, UW did not include that the chalking referred to Israel or Zionism but said it labeled the Jewish students groups as "racist," "genocidal" and "having blood on their hands."

The coalition of groups said in a statement that they "reaffirm that we stand against antisemitism."

"The demonization of the Jewish community, and specifically Jewish students and their Jewish organizations is a direct assault on Jewish identity," the coalition said in response to the incident.

Kelly Tyrrell, director of media relations for UW-Madison, said the campus group Students for Justice in Palestine took responsibility for the incident.

The group said on Instagram that "we affirm" the chalking was "strictly a comment on Zionism." The group had not responded to an email asking to clarify whether it is actually taking responsibility for the chalking.

Students for Justice in Palestine describes itself as a diverse group of students and community members who support "justice, human rights and liberation for the Palestinian people."

"It was the Zionist organizations and the Chancellors that chose to equate Zionism and Judaism, and that is their mistake," the group said on Instagram. "Furthermore their statements were unfair and insensitive to all Jewish people who oppose Zionism."

Debate over criticism of Israel and its policies in Gaza and the West Bank has become a common flashpoint on college campuses in recent years, with groups on both sides clashing over when criticism of the country veers into anti-Semitism.

In the joint statement, the coalition of groups singled out the phrase "blood on their hands" as an "antisemitic trope."

The main authors of the statement, the Jewish Federation of Madison and the Wisconsin Jewish Conference, did not respond to requests for comment.

Last week, UW-Madison called on the campus community to assess how it wants to approach civic engagement going forward.

"Here at UW, we believe in sifting and winnowing and a robust commitment to free speech," the university said.

"Just because something isn’t prohibited doesn’t make it a good idea," it said.

Tyrrell gave a link to the university's previous statement in response to a question on whether the university would reverse course on investigating the chalking.

UW Police spokesperson Marc Levicott said the agency wasn't investigating the chalkings because they were protected speech and a "crime hasn't been committed."

The joint statement pointed to a recent increase in anti-Semitic incidents at the university and throughout the country.

Earlier this year, UW-Madison administrators criticized anti-Semitism on campus after a swastika was etched on a dorm bathroom stall, a student was called anti-Semitic slurs and someone said they were harassed for “looking Jewish.”

"Hatred towards any identity group has no place on campus, and hatred targeting Jews is no exception," the joint statement said.