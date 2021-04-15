After record last week, UW receives scant vaccine supply, pauses J&J doses

The University of Wisconsin-Madison administered a record 2,729 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week, more than double any week so far, but supply remains low and unreliable despite students’ looming summer break.
Over 19,000 employees and students have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of Monday, vaccinated people were 46.3% employees and 53.6% students and split almost evenly between University Health Services, which administered 52.4% of the doses, and off-campus sites, which administered 46.8%. The remainder of people received doses at a combination of locations.
All people age 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin on April 5, but weekly allocations to UHS have consistently been far short of its capacity to administer thousands of doses. UW-Madison received 700 first doses this week, even lower than past weeks, university spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said in an email.
The university receives primarily Pfizer and Moderna doses and has only administered 595 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires a single shot.
Still, UHS and statewide progress was further stalled this week when federal and state health officials recommended a pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after six women in the U.S. who received it experienced blood clots. Nearly 7 million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Johnson & Johnson shot had appealed to schools as a means of quickly vaccinating students before they leave campus for summer break. Both UW-Madison and the UW System previously requested extra doses from the Department of Health Services in hopes of a more concerted effort to vaccinate students, but the state has not agreed to such a move.
Depending on vaccine availability at the time a patient makes an appointment, they have the option to choose the type of vaccine they receive, McGlone said in an email. Before the pause, the university was encouraging students to choose the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if they plan to leave Madison soon.
Vaccinated people, including students, are exempt from rigorous testing requirements both at UW-Madison and across the UW System.
The System will not join the growing list of universities requiring vaccinations, interim System President Tommy Thompson said at a news conference April 7. He said people who oppose the vaccine for religious or political reasons should not be forced to receive it, but still expressed hope that the testing exemption would encourage students to seek out the vaccine.