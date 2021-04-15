After record last week, UW receives scant vaccine supply, pauses J&J doses

Still, UHS and statewide progress was further stalled this week when federal and state health officials recommended a pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after six women in the U.S. who received it experienced blood clots. Nearly 7 million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson shot had appealed to schools as a means of quickly vaccinating students before they leave campus for summer break. Both UW-Madison and the UW System previously requested extra doses from the Department of Health Services in hopes of a more concerted effort to vaccinate students, but the state has not agreed to such a move.

Depending on vaccine availability at the time a patient makes an appointment, they have the option to choose the type of vaccine they receive, McGlone said in an email. Before the pause, the university was encouraging students to choose the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if they plan to leave Madison soon.