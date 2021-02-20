After fall sports delay, UW implements testing, safety regimen for 22 sports this spring

Those confirmed to have COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days. Students who live in residential housing or with roommates can move to specially designated isolation housing.

They then undergo a series of tests required by the conference, including cardiac tests and blood lab work. Once cleared to return, they go through gradual exercise progressions until they can return to competition around 17 days after the positive test, as long as they are symptom-free.

Limited numbers of staff personnel, who must also be tested beforehand, are eligible to travel and attend competitions. Though most travel is limited to other Big Ten schools, Moll said some teams may have to travel greater distances to be able to play their sport, such as a softball tournament in Florida. In that case, the conference is providing testing at the tournament.

“There are a variety of strategies that we’ve put in place to try and make sure our student athletes are at locations where do have access to testing when we’ve been able to,” Moll said.

Juggling so many sports at once inevitably produces some logistical roadblocks, said Katie Smith, senior woman administrator.