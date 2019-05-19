As Edgewood College graduates prepared to receive their degrees Sunday, their classmate Mamadou Jawo, who grew up in The Gambia, a small country in West Africa, told them they have the power to create “a just and compassionate world.”
Jawo, who described himself as a “proud African immigrant” from “the smiling coast of Africa, The Gambia,” pointed to injustices he sees in society, and called on his fellow graduates to work toward solving them. He said racism, sexism, misogyny, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, xenophobia, homophobia and transphobia are all pressing issues that need to be addressed.
“We have the opportunity to step up, demand better, and help in solving these problems,” Jawo told the crowd of more than 400 graduates and around 2,500 family members and friends at the Alliant Energy Center. The graduates received bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees in areas ranging from education to computer science, nursing to business finance.
At the ceremony, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson, the court’s first female and longest-serving justice, was recognized with an honorary doctor of law degree.
“Fortunately, I had to work much less for this degree than you, today’s graduates, did for yours,” joked Abrahamson, who said she was proud to become a part of Edgewood’s history.
Kelli Chelberg, who received her doctor of education, also had lessons to share with graduates. She is now a faculty member at the College of Menominee Nation.
Chelberg, who wrote her dissertation on ways to connect with tribal students to improve their education, said she never expected her work to have the impact that it does because she wasn’t the most innovative or at the top of her class.
“If I can do it, anyone can,” she said.
She told them to seek God’s direction, take risks and embrace opportunities.
“We don’t grow when things are easy,” Chelberg said. “We grow when we face challenges.”
Caps for the undergraduates bore messages such as: “Education is the most powerful weapon to change the world,” “Do small things with great love,” “Defied the odds” and “Be brave.” Others read, “You can call me Ms. Flor” and “Nurse Katie,” for the aspiring teacher and nurse.
Passion for justice
For Jawo, he wants to create change by becoming a criminal defense attorney or judge. Now with a degree in criminal justice, Jawo will attend the UW-Madison law school in the fall.
Jawo came to the United States in 2013 with his siblings to join his mother, who immigrated to the U.S. when Jawo was only 6. They would have joined her sooner, but it took a long time to get visas. Jawo said his dad is still in The Gambia, but his family hopes he can join them in the U.S. soon.
Being a first-generation college student made some aspects of college, such as figuring out financial aid or coming up with tuition, more challenging. He received several grants and scholarships, including the the Blake Family Scholarship, which helped lessen the financial burden.
But his passion for law started in The Gambia.
Growing up, Jawo said, he learned a lot about the criminal justice system because his dad was a police officer. Jawo would visit him at the station and learn about the different offenses people committed.
Jawo said he became more impassioned to go into law while working for Briarpatch Youth Services, a Madison nonprofit that provides programs for at-risk youths in Dane County, and as a court-appointed special advocate for children.
For the kids
Jawo plans to work in the juvenile justice system so he can be a role model for youngsters who have fallen through the cracks.
“The kids that are entangled in the system are just that — they’re kids,” he said.
Jawo said he wants to help steer them out of the juvenile justice system, so they don’t get caught in the system as adults.
He encouraged graduates to find where they can be of most help in the world.
“The needs of the world are a lot,” Jawo said. “So graduates, find what you are passionate and good at, and help in positively contributing to our amazing planet earth.”