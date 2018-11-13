A fifth-grade student at Thoreau Elementary School doesn’t have the means to bring his own lunch to school, but also won’t have the hot lunch that is served in the cafeteria.
In comes Brad Bodden, an insurance agent through American Family Insurance. Bodden has made sure the student has a Lunchables package placed in his locker each day of the week.
“I think people may be aware of what some of the needs are, but it seems so daunting and overwhelming that there’s a reluctance to participate,” Bodden said. Two years ago, he became an Adopt-a-School partner.
The Adopt-a-School partnerships are organized by the Foundation for Madison Public Schools, the philanthropic arm of the Madison Metropolitan School District. First organized in 2001, the foundation has given more than $10 million to public schools throughout Madison and facilitated more than 70 community partnerships through the Adopt-a-School Program.
Adopt-a-School, which started in 2005, is modeled after the adopt-a-highway campaigns found throughout the United States, according to Mary Bartzen, the foundation’s community partnerships director.
“We really wanted to support a culture where community members could stay connected with our public schools and support students in whatever way possible,” Bartzen said.
And support has come through thanks to the Adopt-a-School program.
“What’s powerful about this group is that they could come and create an event that provided the type of wraparound services to the community and resources,” Kathy Costello, Thoreau’s principal, said of the partners at Thoreau.
The partnership at Thoreau helps educators meet its School Improvement Plan goals. The partners — including Westminster Presbyterian Church, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, American Printing Company and the Bodden Insurance Agency — each bring different skills to the team.
American Printing Company, for example, frequently provides paper products to the school, whereas other partners such as GHC and Westminster are often able to raise money and provide volunteers to help support staff.
“There were some informal alliances before Thoreau was officially adopted,” said Pamela Wilson, a representative from Westminster. “I know that from our church, we did what we could, but sometimes the church didn’t know exactly what was needed.”
The Adopt-a-School partnerships are aimed at provided a centralized way for community members to help address the many needs the school district faces, many of which stem from issues surrounding poverty and a lack of access to basic resources.
“I think that’s the beauty of the program — that there’s a more formalized structure that is tailored to each individual school,” said Ginger Francis, a partner from GHC.
Bodden got involved several years ago after living near Thoreau for a decade. It was something he felt he needed to do to give back.
“When you participate, you get so much more out of this relationship than you put in,” Bodden said. “It’s been humbling to see what the needs are here and see people like Eileen Bradley (from GHC) working so hard to do something for their community.”
The partners at Thoreau meet regularly to find out what’s going on around the school and if there is any way they can help close gaps that might be harder to fill through traditional channels.
“Getting involved makes you much more aware of the unmet needs that the school is expected to take on,” said Larry Dooley, a partner from American Printing Company. “Some of them are just basic needs such as hats, mittens, pillows and blankets.”
The Adopt-a-School partners act as a rapid-response team, utilizing their resources to help the school more quickly than other groups, such as the school district’s central office and parent-teacher groups.
“The PTO can’t always do everything, so it’s nice to have other people who can step in and really know what the school is about,” Costello said.
An example of this coming together happened shortly after President Donald Trump’s 2016 election. Many Arabic- and Spanish-speaking students and families were worried about how to deal with things happening at the state and national levels.
The partners collaborated to sponsor an event that brought bilingual psychologists to talk to families about how to talk to their kids about what was happening, especially as some kids were saying things such as, “I’m going to be an orphan,” and visits to the school nurse went up.
Despite the success of the program, the Foundation for Madison Public Schools is constantly looking for ways to better serve the needs of the students. At Thoreau, 45 percent of students come from low-income families, which is slightly lower than the 48 percent rate for the district as a whole.
Last month, the foundation had local business and community leaders shadow principals at all 50 of the city’s public schools in an event called “A Principal Experience.” The event is aimed at giving community members a chance to learn about the challenges principals navigate in their schools every day.
Bartzen said the foundation is also looking to launch a crowdfunding platform and create a resource room that teachers can use to find supplies and other things they need to help students succeed in the classroom.
The foundation is also still looking for other community members and organizations to become partners, according to Bartzen. While more than 40 schools in Madison have a partner, more than a dozen schools listed on the foundation website are looking for additional partners.