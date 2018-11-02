The Madison School District’s executive director for curriculum and instruction has been placed on a special assignment at La Follette High School, according to a letter sent to parents on Thursday.
Marcey Sorensen, who started working for the district after spending more than 10 years as a principal in the Chicago Public Schools system, will start Nov. 5 at La Follette and will stay on La Follette’s leadership team until June 30, 2019. Sorensen will be at La Follette to help reinforce the leadership team, according to the letter.
The move comes after feedback from parents last month called on school officials, including La Follette Principal Sean Storch, to find more proactive approaches to deal with ongoing issues at the school.
“In this role, Marcey will serve as the lead administrator at LHS, working closely with Sean and the team to accelerate La Follette’s improvement efforts, specifically around culture, climate, safety and instruction,” Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham said in the letter.
At the forum last month, Cheatham and other school district officials said they would have a renewed focus on La Follette this year after several gun-related incidents occurred near the school.
Cheatham said at the forum that she would have a more active presence at La Follette and would host coffee talks with parents.
“Marcey has exactly the experience and skills that La Follette needs now, and I’m excited that she will be joining them,” Cheatham said.
The letter points to Sorensen’s work at Roberto Clemente Community Academy in Chicago, where student misconduct statistics decreased while graduation and freshmen-on-track rates increased during her tenure.