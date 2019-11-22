Just over a year ago, Baraboo School District superintendent Lori Mueller woke up at 5 a.m. with an email about a photo of her students that appeared to show them giving a Nazi salute.
Soon, there were thousands of emails. The photo spread around the world via social media, and news coverage focused attention on the Wisconsin community of about 13,000.
In the year since the photo first appeared, the community has come together to identify the underlying challenges for minorities in the city and how to make it a better place for everyone, Mueller and Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm told an audience at Madison College Friday afternoon.
“We came together around a table, we shared our experience and talked about what are we going to do to move forward,” Mueller said. “It wasn’t our action to own and to fix in terms of the intent of that photo. All we could deal with was the impact of that photo.”
Palm encouraged the dozens in the audience at the “Changing the Narrative” conference at Madison College to take action immediately to identify issues in their own community and be proactive about solving them.
“You can wait for an incident to happen and then organize or you can start having that dialogue now and try to move forward from that,” Palm said. “Don’t wait for something to happen. Act now.”
And, he said, it’s something that needs to happen everywhere even as some — including himself, before the photo — would rather focus on the better qualities of their community.
“Hate, misconceptions and biases are everywhere,” he said. “They’re in Baraboo, they’re everywhere else.”
We Are Many-United Against Hate founder Masood Akhtar joined Palm and Mueller on the panel to discuss the creation of his group and its work in Baraboo to help move the conversation along.
“I go to a lot of schools, a lot of colleges, a lot of campuses,” Akhtar said. “The discussion has shifted just in the last 14 months when that photo showed up, not to talk about the photo itself but what are we doing now so that the photo does not happen in other schools?”
He suggested four strategies to fight hate in communities: Be proactive, be strategic, be nonpartisan and act on your plans.
“Don’t sit. Act on it,” he said.
Mueller said the follow-up to the photo incident was complex, as there were various explanations for what happened, though ultimately it was a problem that none of the parents or students there had "the confidence" to question the photo immediately after it was taken. Then came a determination on punishment, which she said was not their focus — instead they wanted to emphasize how they could move forward as a community.
“Turning our backs on them and punishing them would’ve created more harm," she said. "We need to help restore the relationships they burned and yet are not developmentally capable of realizing they burned.”
Palm and Mueller said there are now monthly meetings of a committee that discusses how to make Baraboo a welcoming place. That group grew out of an event held in the months following the photo coming to light called “Baraboo Acts.” Akhtar also serves on the committee, and said it’s remarkably successful.
The same goes for a student-led social justice coalition that Mueller said is holding a (Baraboo) Thunderbird Day of Unity in December. She’s hopeful their leadership can help continue to heal the “trauma” that many dealt with in the community after the national attention that followed the photo.
The group acknowledged that not everyone’s mind will change, but it’s worth pushing for even if just a single person is affected.
“As people see that there is a concentrated effort to move toward a better place, some people will change,” Palm said. “It takes work and it takes dedication and it takes tenacity.”
Palm said work like that will have to continue beyond his and Mueller’s tenures, and he’ll be sure that candidates for his office when he decides to move on are prepared to keep it going.
“This is the type of program and project that does not end,” Palm said. “It goes on forever.”