A student center like none other for Beloit College

The 120,000-square-foot project required that a pair of 30 megawatt turbines and and two 6-story boilers be removed but the smoke stack, the most visible and familiar, piece of the powerhouse remains. It rises 100 feet above the roof line but is now dormant. There are no plans for its removal.

“It’s a symbol,” said Dan Schooff, manager of the project and chief of staff and secretary of the college. “Its an echo of our industrial heritage.”

Changing Beloit

The powerhouse turned student center, which fully opened on Monday, is just south of Riverside Park and just up the river from the Ironworks Campus, a project by Ken and Diane Hendricks that turned the former home of the Beloit Corporation that shuttered in 1999 into a 24-acre hub of offices, manufacturing, small businesses and a YMCA.

Beloit’s downtown is thriving with new housing, small businesses, restaurants and events. A new ballpark is in the works for the city’s minor league baseball team, the former Angel Museum is being converted to a visitor center along with office and event space and Amazon is building a $105 million fulfillment center expected to create 500 jobs.