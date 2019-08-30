The bittersweet ending of summer brings with it the annual arrival of a new freshman class at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Warning to drivers attempting to navigate streets near campus this weekend: Students will be moving into campus residence halls and exploring their surroundings this weekend!
Some students started that process on Thursday due to being enrolled in job training or scholarship programs, however the majority of freshmen will be moving this weekend.
Move-in officially starts at 8 a.m., which can be a little early for some, especially if the student is traveling from India like Ridwik Brasad, 18, who plans to study computer science and economics. He was getting settled in at Smith Hall, on North Park Street between Dayton and Regent streets, on Thursday.
“The flight was really really long, so once I got here I was exhausted,” Brasad said. “But the thing that was nice was everyone was so helpful in getting my family and I directions once we got lost.”
Payton Wade, a second year house fellow, said move-in can be challenging for some students.
“One of the biggest challenges we face is finding moving carts, because a lot of the time people will put stuff in the red carts and keep them in their rooms,” said Wade. “So when the next person arrives and needs a cart, we as house fellows have to go search for them.”
Freshman Riley Feiner, studying kinesiology, was facing the problem of assembling her room.
“I had trouble lofting my bed because a piece was bent, so I couldn't get it to work right,” said Feiner. "But other than that, move-in was pretty easy. I had fun doing it.”
For some students like Feiner, the UW-Madison campus is bigger than their hometowns, which can be overwhelming and exciting at the same time.
“I’m excited about the campus environment. I come from Spring Green, Wisconsin, which is about one hour away from here, so I'm not used to everything being at my fingertips,” said Feiner.
This weekend will be busy for resident halls and students, but house fellow Wade is eager to meet the 53 residents living on her floor at Smith.
“I’m excited to get to know all my residents," she said. "I’m one of the first people they get to build a relationship with and get to know here."