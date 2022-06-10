'A lasting and influential impact': Karen Walsh elected president of UW Board of Regents

The UW Board of Regents elected Karen Walsh to serve as its president on Friday, filling the role after its former holder declined to run for the seat again earlier this year.

Walsh comes to the role after serving as the board's vice president for the past year after being appointed to the board in 2019. The former assistant dean for external relations in the College of Engineering at UW-Madison, Walsh is director of the BerbeeWalsh Foundation, a family foundation dedicated to human and animal health and welfare.

"I'm humbled to lead such a talented, cohesive group of colleagues," Walsh said in a statement. "Their passion for public higher education and the Wisconsin Idea is matched only by the dedication and creativity of our faculty, staff and students.

Ed Manydeeds declined to run again for board president though most who hold the position typically serve for two years. Manydeeds, who backed Walsh for the role, praised her work for the university system, which has included the search to name the next chancellor of UW-Madison. The board selected Jennifer Mnookin, the former law school dean at UCLA, to take over as chancellor in May.

"Regent President Walsh has already had a lasting and influential impact on our great university system," Manydeeds said.

Also on Friday, the board elected Amy Blumenfeld Bogost to the role of vice president. Bogost works as a federal Title IX lawyer and joined the board in May 2020.

