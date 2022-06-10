'A lasting and influential impact': Karen Walsh elected president of UW Board of Regents

The UW Board of Regents elected Karen Walsh to serve as its president on Friday, filling the role after its former holder declined to run for the seat again earlier this year.
Walsh comes to the role after serving as the board's vice president for the past year after being appointed to the board in 2019. The former assistant dean for external relations in the College of Engineering at UW-Madison, Walsh is director of the BerbeeWalsh Foundation, a family foundation dedicated to human and animal health and welfare.
"I'm humbled to lead such a talented, cohesive group of colleagues," Walsh said in a statement. "Their passion for public higher education and the Wisconsin Idea is matched only by the dedication and creativity of our faculty, staff and students.
Ed Manydeeds declined to run again for board president though most who hold the position typically serve for two years. Manydeeds, who backed Walsh for the role, praised her work for the university system, which has included the search to name the next chancellor of UW-Madison. The board selected Jennifer Mnookin, the former law school dean at UCLA, to take over as chancellor in May.
As of March, 11 of the 14 approved Big Ideas projects were still active and most had only used a fraction of the money they asked for at the jump, due to a variety of COVID-19 related roadblocks, district administration said.
Three of the students attend school in the Madison School District, two attend school at Edgewood High School, one attends school at Madison Country Day School, one attends Middleton High School, one attends Monona Grove High School, one attends Oregon High School, one attends Stoughton High School and one attends Waunakee High School.
After spending their junior year in online-only learning and coming back into school in their senior amid a whirlwind of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of Madison's class of 2022 are excited to walk across the stage to celebrate their achievements with friends and family.
A Black Monona Grove High School student filed a civil rights lawsuit against the district Monday morning following an alleged "unreasonable" drug search attempt by school staff during an April trip to Louisiana.
Newly elected Regent President Karen Walsh (right) and Regent Vice President Amy Bogost pose for a photo together at the Board of Regents meeting held in the Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts at UW-Milwaukee on Friday, June 10.