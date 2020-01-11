‘A great example of community’: Group starts weekend food bag program for Thoreau students

“It is literally one of the most inspirational things I’ve ever worked on,” Bodden said. “It’s a great example of community.”

Glaub said it’s made a noticeable difference for students on Monday mornings, and noted a family tracking what they’d be spending to get snacks otherwise has saved $225 this school year.

“Mondays are really hard for students because food is lower on the weekends when you have food scarcity at home,” she said. “Providing this snack bag has prepared students to have a need met already. They don’t have to wait until Monday morning to have that need met.”

Bodden said he was full of “anticipation” the first Friday in December when the American Family group began its month of packing the bags. It had been since June 2018 when the discussions began, and as the group worked to raise over $30,000 to help fund the program he “wondered if it would ever get here.”

“I woke up that morning like I was 10 again on Christmas day,” Bodden said.

The school and volunteers hope to expand the bags to 75 next year and 100 the year after, Bodden said, to meet the ongoing demand -- Glaub said it’s “super easy” finding 50 families interested -- but they’re proud of the difference they’re making already.

“Only doing 50 is kind of painful because we know that the needs are significantly greater,” Bodden said. “But there’s still some great sense of accomplishment in that it’s 50 more than we were doing last year.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.