'A bad plan made poorly': UW staff, students criticize 'vague' reopening plan

As of late June, about 75% of professors and teaching faculty who responded to an American Association of University Professors survey said they prefer to teach online. The majority said they had been asked about their preferences between teaching online or in person, but that they did not yet know whether their requests would be accommodated.

“We’re still getting these anecdotal concerns from people about what they’re being asked to do, what they’re being told, what they still don’t know even though the start of classes is rapidly approaching,” said Diane Farsetta, the working group’s other co-chair. “This is exactly the kind of thing where you need to understand and hear from people who are in very different kinds of positions, different parts of campus, because all of these things are going to be unique.”

Requests from some faculty and teaching staff to teach online only have been denied, according to UFAS leadership. Diamond said it is “disconcerting” to think that the university will require employees to disclose private health information to obtain proper accommodation.

“I have not seen any firm commitment from the university saying that they will not do that,” said Diane Farsetta, the working group’s other co-chair.