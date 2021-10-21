$1.5 million donation to Boys & Girls Clubs to fund Fitchburg trade school

A $1.5 million donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County from the founders of Duluth Trading Company will fund a new trade school in Fitchburg.
The donation from Marianne and Steve Schlecht is set to go toward the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center, a technical training school that will help young people develop skills as plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, carpenters and other trades, the Boys and Girls Clubs said in a statement.
The new center broke ground in July at 5225 Verona Road in Fitchburg in the former Thermo Fisher Scientific building and an opening is planned for March 2023. With the recent donation, the project has raised $13.6 million of a $17 million goal.
“Marianne and I believe the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center will be a critical hub for attracting more young people to great jobs in the trades and business ownership," Steve Schlecht said in a statement. "The Boys & Girls Clubs and the Madison Area Builders Association have a masterful vision and plan that will make a difference for so many people in our community and beyond."
The new center will include the "Schlecht Entrepreneurship Center" to honor the Schlechts' donation. The entrepreneurship center will partner with the Harvard Business School, Madison Area Builders Association and WRTP/Big Step to "teach participants the soft skills, wealth building and business skills needed to be successful in whatever path they chose," said the Boys & Girls Clubs.
Of the $17 million goal for the center, $7 million will go toward construction, while the remaining $10 million will start an endowment through the Madison Community Foundation to hire job coaches, developers and support staff.
“This transformational gift will allow us to create opportunities for so many young people, women, and people of color that will enter into the building trades, filling opportunities that exist in today’s market place," said of the Schlechts' donation Michael Johnson, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. "Their investment in the future of young people in our community is simply amazing."