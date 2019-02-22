Edgewood High School is scaling back its proposal to build a stadium on its athletic field that has had neighbors up in arms for months, but a neighborhood leader called the school's plan "disingenuous."
The Edgewood High School Board of Trustees announced in a letter to parents Friday it will seek permits for outdoor lighting and improvements for it's sound amplification systems without asking for the originally proposed increase in seating, a concessions stand, a ticket booth and team room space at the school's Goodman Athletic Field.
The original proposal would have required an amendment to the school's master plan, which is subject to approval by the city's Plan Commission. Lighting and sound systems are regulated by city ordinances, so the school will just need to meet those regulations, which the board says the proposal does.
"We took this action in order to continue our conversations with our neighbors -- at their request -- and to better focus on the Goodman Athletic Complex improvements allowed through existing ordinances versus those that require an amendment to our Master Plan," the board said in the letter to parents.
Rachel Fields, vice president of the Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association, said the proposal to only pursue lights and sound amplification without a change to the master plan had never been discussed with the neighborhood association. She said she last met with the high school's president, Michael Elliott, Jan. 12 to talk about a sound-barrier option for the field.
She found out about the new plan Friday evening.
"We're extremely surprised and disappointed," Fields said.
Elliott could not be reached for comment Friday.
Many residents of the Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood opposed the change to the master plan, lamenting the disruption sports would bring to the neighborhood's often quiet evenings. Among the reasons for opposition were noise from football crowds and amplified sound, light pollution and increased traffic.
Edgewood officials have said the upgrades to the athletic field are necessary to host home football games, which have been played at various fields around the Madison-area for about two decades.
Ald. Allen Arntsen, 13th district, who represents the neighborhood, could not be reached for comment Friday.
Fields said neighborhood residents, neighborhood association members and officials with the high school had been discussing the proposed stadium for about eight months. She said this ignores the neighborhood's input in those meetings.
"We were under the assumption that they valued that conversation," Fields said.
The master plan change was set to go before the Plan Commission last month, but the high school had requested it to be taken off the meeting's agenda at the neighborhood association's request.
The board said the LED lighting sound systems exceeds city requirements, the crowd noise would be consistent with similar Madison facilities and an environmental study found there will be no impact on the environment.
"Based on the outcomes of numerous studies conducted as part of this exhaustive process, we believe we can move forward not just under the letter of the law, but also in good faith, knowing there will be minimal negative impact from these actions," the board said.