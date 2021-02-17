Edgewater hotel room fire caused by candles left unattended, authorities say

A fire in a hotel room at The Edgewater Sunday night was caused by unattended tealight candles, Madison fire said.

Guests of the hotel at 1001 Wisconsin Place were evacuated at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday after the hotel's alarm system indicated there was a problem on the 10th floor, Madison fire spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said. Maintenance staff told the arriving fire crew there had been a fire in one of the rooms that had been put out using a fire extinguisher.

Madison firefighters went to the room and found a "small glow of fire still remaining," Schuster said. The crew used water on the area.

There was no one in the room when the fire started, and no one was injured while putting out the fire.

The fire damaged the drywall next to the candles and also the wooden ledge the candles were sitting on at the time. Firefighters checked the adjacent room in case the fire had spread, but there was no further damage.

Madison fire reminds everyone: