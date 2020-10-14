 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eastbound lanes of Highway 12 back open at Oak Park Road after vehicle fire
0 comments
alert top story

Eastbound lanes of Highway 12 back open at Oak Park Road after vehicle fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

All eastbound lanes of traffic on Highway 12 are back open at Oak Park Road after a vehicle fire, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported. 

The closure lasted a little over two hours and ended at around 11:03 p.m. Wednesday. The Dane County Sheriff's Office was on scene. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The incident occurred at around 8:46 p.m. Wednesday.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics