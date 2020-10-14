Eastbound lanes of Highway 12 back open at Oak Park Road after vehicle fire

All eastbound lanes of traffic on Highway 12 are back open at Oak Park Road after a vehicle fire, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.
The closure lasted a little over two hours and ended at around 11:03 p.m. Wednesday. The Dane County Sheriff's Office was on scene.
Support Local Journalism
The incident occurred at around 8:46 p.m. Wednesday.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road & East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.