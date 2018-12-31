UPDATE: The eastbound side of the Beltline at Monona Drive is closed due to a crash, the state Department of Transportation said.
The Beltline crash happened shortly before 7 p.m., the DOT said. Around the same time on Highway 51 at Dyreson Road, which is between McFarland and Stoughton, a crash closed both directions of the highway for about 1 ½ hours. Highway 51 reopened around 8:30 p.m., the DOT said.
Snow is creating slick road conditions for New Year's Eve celebrants as several inches could fall in the area between Monday into Tuesday.
Around a dozen slide-offs have been reported to the Dane County Sheriff's Office by 4:30 p.m., Sheriff's Lt. Trevor Greiber, but no major crashes have been reported. Madison Police Sgt. Shannon Blackamore estimates 20 to 30 slide-offs and minor crashes have happened in the city.
"If you have to go somewhere, just drive slow," Greiber said, adding that the conditions in the county are "pretty equal across the board."
Blackamore said there was one rollover crash in Madison, but no one was injured from it.
"Drive slowly, consider the possibility of staying local or staying home if possible," he said.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Dane, Iowa, Dodge, Columbia and Sheboygan counties until 3 a.m. Tuesday, warning of slippery roads. Between 1 and 4 inches of snow is predicted to fall.
In Sauk County, the situation was similar with Sheriff's Office deputies helping with several run-offs and crashes, but no major collisions reported, said Sgt. Joe Sabol.
The Madison Streets Division said in a statement that trucks have been dispatched to the city's 32 salt routes and will be plowing major thoroughfares.
"As big snowflakes drop tonight to ring in the New Year, this would be the perfect time to make the resolution to be slow, patient and cautious on the roads," the statement said.
The city does not plow all streets unless there is 3 or more inches of snow on the road and the storm is at or nearing the end, the statement said.
For those looking to ring in the New Year away from home, Madison Metro Transit is offering free rides on buses starting at 7 p.m. The buses will follow regular weekday schedules with extended service until 3:30 a.m.