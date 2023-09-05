A fire that started in a storage shed outside of an East side home Saturday spread along a fence and into a tree before firefighters arrived on the scene.

Engine 5 was dispatched to the 100 block of Meadowlark Drive Around 6:30 p.m., where they saw a large plume of black smoke, according to a release from MFD spokesperson Cynthia Schuster.

A large amount of fire had to spread to a nearby fence and a cedar tree, with a neighboring house sustaining "considerable" heat damage and another taking minor damage to its soffit and siding. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to determine the extent of the spread.

Nobody was home during the fire and no injuries were reported. Firefighters have not determined the extent of the damages or the source of the fire, but they do not believe it was intentional, according to Schuster.

MGE employees were called to the scene to determine if the heat had a damaged a nearby power line.