Marking something of a milestone, the city of Madison announced Monday that East Johnson Street — closed for nearly three weeks after floodwaters poured over the road — has been partially reopened to traffic.
City traffic engineers re-opened the inner lanes of East Johnson, one in each direction, after floodwaters receded, Deputy Mayor Katie Crawley said. The street had been completely closed between North Baldwin Street and Fordem Avenue since Aug. 22, when rising water from the Yahara River and the lagoons at Tenney Park covered the street.
Standing water remains, however, so motorists are being asked to watch their speed and proceed with caution.
In addition, Crawley said, the city is lifting flood-related parking restrictions that banned street parking on Williamson Street to accommodate more traffic from East Washington Avenue and East Johnson. The parking restrictions should be removed before the Tuesday morning commute, she said.
Residents in the area should keep their sandbags in place, however.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed,” she said, because of the dry forecast ahead, “but if we get additional rain we could be back where we started.”