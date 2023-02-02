Sun Prairie's Jimmy the Groundhog has spoken.

Well, whispered.

For the past 75 years, the city has celebrated Groundhog Day with a Groundhog Prognostication Event, during which Jimmy answers the question "Will we have six more weeks of winter"? by whispering the answer into the mayor's ear.

On Thursday morning, just as the sun rose at 7:11 a.m., Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser leaned in to hear Jimmy's weather forecast.

"Yeah, OK, I'll tell them ... oh, you're sure? Alright," Esser said, according to a NBC15 Madison broadcast of the event.

The verdict?

Six more weeks of winter it is.

Lee Enterprise's Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner noted that, while the weekend weather will be mild, the temperature overnight Thursday will dip to -10 in Madison, with wind chills making it feel like -23.

So, Jimmy might be onto something.