For the past 75 years, the city has celebrated Groundhog Day with a Groundhog Prognostication Event, during which Jimmy answers the question "Will we have six more weeks of winter"? by whispering the answer into the mayor's ear.
On Thursday morning, just as the sun rose at 7:11 a.m., Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser leaned in to hear Jimmy's weather forecast.
"Yeah, OK, I'll tell them ... oh, you're sure? Alright," Esser said, according to a NBC15 Madison broadcast of the event.
The verdict?
Six more weeks of winter it is.
Lee Enterprise's Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner noted that, while the weekend weather will be mild, the temperature overnight Thursday will dip to -10 in Madison, with wind chills making it feel like -23.
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser “confers” with Jimmy the Groundhog during the city’s 75th Annual Groundhog Prognostication Event in Sun Prairie on Thursday. Jimmy, who traveled down from Wilderness West for the event, predicts we'll have six more weeks of winter.