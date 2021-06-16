Early morning fire damages Qdoba, Wings over Madison on Near West Side, authorities say

A fire early Wednesday morning damaged Qdoba and Wings over Madison in the 2700 block of University on the Near West Side, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, an employee of Wings Over Madison called 911 to report that Qdoba, which was closed, was full of smoke, Fire Department spokeswoman Bernadette Galvez said in a report.

Within two minutes, the person reported seeing flames inside Qdoba, which is attached to Wings Over Madison, and as the employees of Wings Over Madison evacuated, they saw flames outside the signage, behind the parapet wall, Galvez said.

Fire crews were dispatched at 1:34 a.m. and when they arrived at 1:38 a.m., they saw flames through the roof of the building. They forced their way into the business and did a search of the building to ensure no one was inside, Galvez said.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and saved the businesses from being destroyed, Galvez said.

No cause or damage estimate was immediately available as the investigation continues, Galvez said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.