Eagle School seventh-grader Maya Jadhav wins at-home All-City Spelling Bee

"I think a lot of spellers, me included, we were like really disappointed," Maya said. "But also, it's more important for everyone to be safe."

Her continued success remains a point of pride but doesn't come as a surprise for Maya's parents, Nitin Jadhav and Terra Theim.

"I'm feeling very happy for Maya," Jadhav said. "She's been doing very well for the last four, five years now ... she's one of the top spellers in the country."

Vincent Bautista, a fifth-grader at Edgewood Campus School who comes from a family of prolific spellers with his brother and sister claiming five collective city titles, repeated a second-place finish in the All-City Spelling Bee.

Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya, from Blessed Sacrament School and who competed in the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, placed third.

Maya will represent Madison in the 2021 Badger State Spelling Bee, tentatively set for March 20 and also sponsored by the State Journal. The winner of that contest moves onto the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

