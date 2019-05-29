Maya Jadhav, a fifth-grade student at Fitchburg's Eagle School, will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals Thursday where she will compete with 49 of the nations top spellers.
Jadhav and seven other Wisconsin students -- Immanuel Goveas, from Menomonee Falls North Middle School; Aryan Kalluvila, from Richfield Middle School; Frankie Bautista, from Edgewood Campus School; Kieran McKinney, who is home-schooled; Spencer Phillips, from Indian Mound Middle School; Julianne Washa, from Highland Community Elementary School; and Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya, from Blessed Sacrament School -- traveled to National Harbor, Maryland, this week for the Scripps Spelling Bee after Jadhav, Goveas and Kalluvila placed first through third, respectively in the Badger State Spelling Bee and the other spellers earned places through a qualification test.
Jadhav is the only Wisconsin speller to advance as one of the top 50 spellers after spelling two words correctly and scoring high enough on a written portion of the bee.
This is Jadhav's second time competing at the national bee and first advancing to the finals.
The finals begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time and can be viewed on ESPN 2. The last rounds of the finals will be played live on ESPN beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.