E-bicycle lithium ion battery fire prompts evacuation of Cole Hall at UW-Madison, authorities say

An e-bicycle lithium ion battery fire prompted a brief evacuation of Cole Hall at UW-Madison on Tuesday night, authorities reported.

The Madison Fire Department was dispatched to Cole Hall, 625 Elm Drive, at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a battery fire in a dorm room. An occupant used a fire extinguisher from the common hallway to put out the fire just prior to the arrival of fire crews at 7:39 p.m., and no one was injured, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The occupant said he was studying in the dorm room when he noticed the small fire erupt. The e-bicycle battery was stored in a box at the time and not plugged in or being charged, Schuster said.

Fire damage prevent firefighters from tracing the model number to gather more information about the product, and the exact cause of the blaze is unknown, Schuster said.

The Fire Department offers these safety tips for consumers:

Fires related to lithium ion batteries and micro-mobility devices such as e-bicycles are on the rise nationally as their popularity continues to grow. The Madison Fire Department reminds consumers to take the following precautions when storing, charging, or using these batteries:

Only purchase and use devices, batteries, and charging equipment that are listed by a nationally recognized testing lab and are labeled accordingly.

Only use the battery and the charger that were designed for, and came with, the device.

Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged.

Store e-bikes, e-scooters, and batteries away from exit doors and anything that can get hot or catch fire.

Stop using the e-bike or e-scooter if the battery emits an unusual odor, changes in color, gives off too much heat, changes in shape, leaks, smokes, or fails to keep a charge.

Do not put lithium-ion batteries in the trash. Recycling is always the best option. Find a vendor near you.

Only have repairs performed by a qualified professional.