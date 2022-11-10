 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Dynamo' Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host: 'Boring wins'

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks after winning a second term in his race against Republican challenger Tim Michels.

Gov. Tony Evers' unintentionally funny victory speech got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show Wednesday night.

"At the governor level, Democrats had their best midterms since 1986," Kimmel said. "Several incumbents held onto their seats, including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers."

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses supporters after being reelected to a second term during an election night party at The Orpheum in Madison early Wednesday.

Evers said he was incredibly proud to be the 46th governor of the state of Wisconsin, "and I'm jazzed as hell to tell you that on January 3rd, 2023, I will still be the 46th governor of the great state of Wisconsin. Holy Mackerel folks, how about that!?"

Kimmel let out a little chuckle and said, "Holy Mackerel folks ... Yeah, the skim milk is really starting to kick in. He is jazzed as hell."

Evers continued, "You know what, Wisconsin? As it turns out, boring wins," to which Kimmel said, "Boring wins. And then sadly, they gave him a wedgie and took his lunch money. But congratulations to Tony."

