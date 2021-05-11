Dumpster fire with flames extending 20 to 30 feet in the air causes damage to 2 nearby buildings

A dumpster fire with flames extending 20 to 30 feet in the air on the Far West Side Monday caused damage to two nearby apartment buildings, Madison fire said.

Firefighters responded to the fire coming from a dumpster enclosure on the 7600 block of Carrington Drive at around 4:40 p.m. Monday, Madison fire spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said. Black smoke could be seen from several blocks away.

The fire was large enough to spread into some cedar trees close by. The fencing and trees adjacent to the dumpsters were left with "major damage," Schuster said.

The siding of the two nearby apartment buildings sustained heat damage. Firefighters put out the fire and went inside the apartment buildings to assess any further damage. There were no signs of fire, smoke or heat inside.

The total damage estimate is about $5,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

