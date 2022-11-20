Dumpster fire damages Nitty Gritty, closes area of Downtown early Sunday, Madison authorities say

A dumpster fire damaged the Nitty Gritty restaurant and closed an area of Downtown early Sunday morning, Madison police and fire authorities reported.

Officers working the Downtown Safety Initiative and a downtown beat officer heard a person yelling in the distance at 1:08 a.m. Sunday, headed toward the yelling and found a dumpster fully engulfed in flames behind the Nitty Gritty, 223 N Frances St., police spokesperson Kimberly Alan said in a statement.

Police immediately began evacuating the 70-plus customers and staff from the Nitty Gritty and the people from an apartment building next to the alley where the dumpster was burning, Alan said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire spread to the back of the Nitty Gritty and a vehicle as Madison Fire Department crews arrived at 1:10 a.m., Alan said.

Amanda Hornung, Madison Fire Department fire prevention officers, said Engine 1 and Ladder 1 found heavy smoke and fire on the exterior of the back of the Nitty Gritty when they arrived. Engine 1 crews began work to put out the fire, while Ladder 1 crews searched the building.

When Engine 3 arrived, its crews began to attack the fire inside the restaurant with hose lines, while Ladder 6 set up their ladder to access the roof, Hornung said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimate was available, Hornung said.

Two blocks in every direction from the Nitty Gritty were shut down from 1:30 a.m. and remained closed for several hours, Alan said, with the Madison Streets Department contacted to handle the icing in the area from firefighting efforts.