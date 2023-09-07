Like all electric vehicles, the eDumper harnesses power from braking.

Through a process called regenerative braking, the eDumper's electric motor goes into reverse when the driver hits the brake pads, releasing electricity that can be stored and returned to the battery.

And the heavier the load, the stronger the braking and the more electricity can be recovered.

Even Lucas di Grassi -- the 2017 Formula E championship winner -- was surprised by the eDumper's regenerative braking capacity.

"We had 75 tons of rocks and we went out of here with 90%, went all the way to the top," di Grassi told CNN Sport.

"We arrived with 80% battery, loaded up and on our way back, we recovered 8% so we came back with 88% -- that's actually pretty cool."