A dump truck full of rocks rolled over Monday morning in a roundabout in the town of Pleasant Springs, the driver saying the brakes failed on the truck.
The crash happened at about 8:40 a.m. on Highway N heading toward Interstate 39/90, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
"The driver said he was traveling at about 40 mph, with a full load of rock, when the brakes failed," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.
The driver, Jody Lee Hietpas, 58, Little Chute, was not able to slow the southbound truck as it approached the roundabout, causing the truck to roll onto its side, with the load of rocks dumping into the roundabout.
The roundabout was closed for about two hours as crews worked to clear the scene.
Hietpas was taken to St. Mary's Hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. No other motorists were involved in the crash.
The State Patrol was notified of the crash because of the brake failure on the truck owned by MPJ Trucking out of North Freedom.
"The State Patrol is conducting an inspection of the truck, and will follow up with enforcement action with both MPJ and the driver if violations are discovered," Schaffer said.