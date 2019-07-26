Eight ducklings fell into a stormwater grate while following their mother across the 700 block of West Washington Avenue in Madison, Wis., Friday morning. Two men on their way to work and a Madison police officer stopped to fish them out and carried them to nearby Lake Monona, where they were reunited with their mother.
Duckling detour: Three men to the rescue when baby ducks fall into storm grate
- Wisconsin State Journal
