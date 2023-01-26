 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dryer fire empties Far West Side café, adjacent businesses, Madison Fire Department says

A dryer fire Wednesday morning caused the evacuation of a Far West Side café and adjacent businesses, but no injuries, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Employees had been drying laundry when they began to smell something burning, but found nothing wrong when they checked. They took out the laundry and returned to their work. About 15 minutes later, employees heard a “poof” in the back room, looked again and found no problems. Moments later, they heard another “poof” and found fire in the dryer, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The store manager dialed 911 and attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher. Fire crews were sent at 9:18 a.m., arrived at 9:23 a.m., and were met with thick smoke as they opened the door to the small room where the dryer was located. Firefighters put out the fire with a water can extinguisher, Schuster said.

Firefighters checked the roof and neighboring businesses for signs of fire, and found none. Crews removed the dryer from the building and ventilated the café, which wasn't identified, to clear the smoke, Schuster said.

Investigators noted a couple of tripped electrical breakers, but found no evidence of lint buildup in the dryer or exhaust vents, and the cause of the fire is unknown, Schuster said.

24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops we lost in the Madison area in 2022, and 3 that moved

In the past year, the Wisconsin State Journal reported the closing of 24 restaurants, food shops and coffee shops and three that moved.

That number was higher than last year's figure, when the paper reported 19 closures. In 2020, the paper reported the loss of 31 restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, taverns and brew pubs. 

The Pasqual’s location on East Washington Avenue closed this year, but didn't get a full story.

Paisan's Italian Restaurant, was forced to close at 131 W. Wilson St. after a tumultuous year, starting in September 2021 when the city first  closed the building it anchors because of structural concerns. The building is now set for demolition and the property will be redeveloped.

The places that moved: Cuco's Mexican Restaurant on Madison's East Side closed in October, with its owners moving it to a new location with a new name at 1824 S. Park St.

Also in October, Java Cat closed at 3918 Monona Drive and will reopen in the former Legacy House Imports Gift Shop and Tea Room, 4221 Lien Road, near East Towne Mall.

In August, Mirch Masala, the Indian-Nepali restaurant on State Street that closed in late March, reopened on the West Side at 439 Grand Canyon Drive, across from Chuck E. Cheese.

