A dryer fire in an East Side residence caused plenty of smoke but little damage Tuesday night, with nobody hurt in the blaze.
The fire was reported at about 9:40 p.m. in the 500 block of North Start Drive, the Madison Fire Department said.
The resident used a fire extinguisher on the fire but wasn't sure if the fire was completely out when firefighters arrived.
"As Engine Company 13 proceeded to the laundry room, the light smoke inside the house became thicker and more acrid," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
A smoldering pile of clothes in the dryer was taken out to the garage, with the pile rekindling into flames.
The flames were extinguished and the dryer was disconnected.
"There was no fire extension in the basement, and the home was ventilated to clear the air," Schuster said.
No damage estimate or cause of the fire was given.