Dry weather was just what Wisconsin farmers needed to make significant progress in harvesting crops and doing other field work.
The crop progress report from the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service for the week ending Oct. 28 said 5.4 days out of 7.0 were suitable for field work, almost a full day longer than the previous week.
Field work in some regions was halted by weekend rain, and some fields were still too wet for machinery, with reports noting rutting, stuck machinery and low spots left unharvested.
A long dry spell in July and August hurt yields in some parts of the state.
"Finally able to string together dry days to make a big dent in the soybean harvest, but yields throughout the northern part of the county are terrible," a Trempealeau County report said.
The corn crop statewide was rated 68 percent good to excellent, with corn harvested for grain 46 percent complete with a 20 percent moisture content.
The soybeans harvest was 61 percent complete and the potato harvest was 97 percent complete.
Winter wheat was 86 percent planted with 66 percent emerged. The crop was rated 81 percent good to excellent.
The fourth cutting of alfalfa was 96 percent complete, pasture was rated 54 percent good to excellent and fall tillage was 30 percent complete.
Overall, better weather made for better farming.
"The mood of everyone has improved with better weather," a Vernon County report said.