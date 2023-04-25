Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be watching from above for traffic violations this week in Dane County and four other counties throughout the state.

Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol from the air in the following areas:

Tuesday: I-43, Brown County

Wednesday: I-39/90, Dane County

Thursday: US 53, Eau Claire County

Friday: I-41/141, Oconto County

Saturday: I-41, Outagamie County

According to a statement from the state Department of Transportation, it's easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively from the air than while on the ground.

"When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop," the statement said. The DOT announces its patrols in advance in an effort "to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers," it said.