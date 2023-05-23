The woman who died after her car became submerged in water at a McFarland intersection Friday has been identified as an 83-year-old Monona woman.

Betty Stenjem died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to preliminary results of an examination by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

Stenjem was driving at Severson Road and Highway 51 when her car swerved off the roadway and into a retention pond. Authorities were alerted to the crash just before 10 a.m..

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, the Medical Examiners Office said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

