Driver in fatal moped crash identified as 79-year-old Verona man

The moped driver who was killed after he hit a curb and was thrown from his scooter over the weekend in Verona has been identified as Donald Lipske.

Lipske, 79, from Verona, was the only person on the scooter when it hit the curb at the intersection of highways PB and M around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Verona police Sgt. Jesse Christensen said Sunday.

Lipske died at the hospital from injuries he sustained after he was thrown from his moped, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement.

The death is under investigation by the Verona Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Christensen asked in an earlier statement to the State Journal that individuals who witnessed the crash and have not already spoken with police to call the department at 608-845-7623.

