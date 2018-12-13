If you see more squad cars on the highway on Friday, they are on the road for a very sobering purpose: find and stop drunken drivers.
The annual "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign will run through New Year's Day, with law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin sending more squads working longer hours to try to prevent crashes caused by drunken drivers.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation uses federal funds to pay for the increased police presence on highways for the next 18 days.
"The goal of this federal, state and local initiative is to prevent needless tragedies along our roadways, and help ensure that everyone has a safe, enjoyable holiday season," said DOT Secretary Dave Ross in a news release.
The DOT said 169 people were killed in Wisconsin in alcohol-related crashes, and more than 3,000 people were injured.
Citizens can help in the effort, by following a few guidelines:
- If you suspect a driver of being impaired, call 911 and give as much detail as possible, including vehicle and location information.
- If you plan to celebrate, have a sober designated driver, and don't allow anyone to get behind the wheel if impaired.
- Download the free "Drive Sober" mobile app from the DOT website at http://witrafficsafety.org/drivesober/, which includes a find a ride feature to help locate transportation alternatives.
- Some taverns and restaurants have safe ride programs. Go to the Tavern League of Wisconsin website at www.tlw.org/ and click on "Safe Ride."