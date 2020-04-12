Drive-in Easter Sunday service in Stoughton church's parking lot an 'encouragement'

For members of Stoughton's LakeView Church, coming together Sunday to celebrate Easter was somewhat akin to going to a drive-in.
Churchgoers never got out their cars that congregated in the parking lot. Instead, worshipers listened to the service over FM radio, honking their horns and blinking their lights to acknowledge various parts. Some had signs with Easter messages affixed to their cars.
The service was also streamed on Facebook Live for those unable to make it to the parking lot.
The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has halted most public and private gatherings, but Gov. Tony Evers permitted drive-up Easter services.
LakeView lead pastor Andy Fuqua said the volunteers who helped direct vehicles in the parking lot "stopped counting after 100 cars." As the church's parking lot filled, with cars beginning to spill over into Sandhill Elementary School's parking lot next door.
"I think it went better than I anticipated," Fuqua said. "We had tremendous turnout, and people seemed really excited."
The service wasn't without a few technical difficulties, a norm in a time of extensive phone and video conferencing calls. Fuqua said the church had to change radio stations the morning of the service.
But for longtime LakeView parishioner Melanie Huchthausen, the parking-lot service was an "encouragement" on Easter Sunday, especially seeing other church members for the first time in weeks.
"I think it exceeded our expectations," she said. "We're used to sitting next to each other in the pews, but it was still great just to see everybody even if it was in their cars."
Fuqua said it might be beneficial to arrange another drive-in service in a month or so, as the ban on mass gatherings could last for months.
Wayne Hansen, chairman of the church board and member of the church since 2002, said it was nice to get out of the house after being cooped up for weeks with more to come. He attended the Easter Sunday service with his wife and their four children.
Despite the departure from a standard Easter service, Hansen said the drive-in experience was worthwhile because everyone still got to come together in a way and celebrate one of the biggest holy days on the Christian calendar. In the Christianity, the day commemorates Jesus' resurrection three days after he was crucified by the Romans.
"We got a chance to worship and celebrate what Easter means to us, and it was definitely meaningful," Hansen said.
Fuqua said he believes people felt "just as fulfilled" from the drive-in service as if they had been in a normal Sunday service, though he admitted congregational singing was one of the biggest gaps he and others said they felt.
"It's a really important part of worship," he said. "Normally when we have some 300 people singing in the church, it's just really stirring."
While Sunday's service was anything but usual, it may have sparked another idea for Fuqua and the church community.
"It might be fun after we come out of the shutdown mode to do an annual drive-service, tailgate party in the parking lot with food and music," he said.
