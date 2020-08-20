Drive-in DNC watch party organized in Milwaukee in lieu of in-person event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — The sun set before the kickoff of the 2020 Democratic National Convention's final night as attendees gathered, not at the Wisconsin Center but in the parking lot of the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Dozens of cars were parked staggered in every other space to maintain social distancing requirements. Attendees weren’t allowed to roam the grounds but waited in their vehicles to watch former Vice President Joe Biden formally accept the Democratic nomination for president.

The nominee didn’t address the crowd in Milwaukee in person. Instead, Biden's speech was broadcast from his home in Delaware to screens across the country, including one the size of a billboard in the Milwaukee County Zoo parking lot.

Among those in attendance were state Reps. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, and Greta Neubauer, D-Racine.

Bowen, who recovered from COVID-19 in March, said he is thankful, albeit disappointed, the campaign decided to host the convention online instead of packing the Wisconsin Center and the city of Milwaukee with thousands of people from out of town.