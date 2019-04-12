Four teens who allegedly had been drinking were in a one-car crash in Columbia County Thursday night, with two of the teens taken to hospitals.
The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of Highway P and Wakayne Road in the town of Wyocena, the Sheriff's Office said.
Driver Brady Alexander, 17, Portage, was arrested and tentatively charged with operating while intoxicated and knowingly operating without a valid driver's license, causing great bodily harm, the report said.
The investigation showed Alexander was going east on Highway P when the car lost control, entered the south ditch and struck a utility pole.
One passenger in the car was taken to UW Hospital in Madison and another passenger was taken to Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.
"All occupants were believed to have been engaged in underage consumption of alcohol," said Sheriff Roger Brandner.
Brandner added with high school proms, graduation parties and other gatherings coming up, it's important for young people to refrain from drinking and driving.
"The Sheriff's Office will be increasing enforcement efforts on underage drinking and impaired driving," Brandner said.