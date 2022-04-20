Downtown Madison 'election integrity' rally in doubt

A Downtown Madison rally to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election and criticize COVID-19 vaccine mandates was in doubt Wednesday after a city committee delayed a decision on a permit and the state rejected a permit for most of one of the two days the rally is scheduled.
Stevens Point-based Freedom Fighters of Central Wisconsin as of Wednesday afternoon had also raised less than $3,300 of the more than $100,000 it says it needs to put on the "United We Stand We the People" event April 30 and May 1 at the state Capitol, according to online fundraising appeals. An online flyer bills the event as an "election integrity and accountability rally." Organizers claimed they were expecting some 5,000 people.
The event would have to compete for resources and attention from the weekly Dane County Farmers' Market and annual Crazylegs Classic fundraising run/walk, both that Saturday.
The state Capitol Police on Friday denied a permit request from the group for April 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., citing the existing permit for the farmers' market. And after more than two hours of discussion on everything from parking to port-a-potties to security needs, Madison's Street Use Staff Commission set another meeting for Tuesday to consider the group's city permit request.
Brock Maddox of Freedom Fighters of Central Wisconsin said later Wednesday that the exact times of the event were up in the air but promised it would occur over the two days.
"We're going to make all efforts possible to work with the city," he said. He declined to say whether people would still show up if his group is not able to obtain the proper permits.
As for the group's fundraising prospects, "with God leading the way, anything's possible," he said.
An online flyer for the event lists speakers including state Rep. Tim Ramthun, a Republican candidate for governor who has falsely claimed that Donald Trump won Wisconsin’s 2020 election, and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…
The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.
The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.