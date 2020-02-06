Downtown fire displaces at least five people

At least five people, two of which are students, were displaced from their downtown Madison home Thursday after a fire left extensive damage to the building, the Madison fire department said.

Madison fire responded to the scene on the 100 block of N. Franklin Street at around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Madison fire spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Five residents of the building have been identified so far, Schuster said. Two of the residents are students at Madison College. The other three are not students.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents of the building find a place to stay temporarily.

The fire started on the first floor of the residential building, which has one apartment on the first floor and two apartments on the second floor. Schuster said there is extensive fire damage on the first floor with smoke damage extending to the second floor.

Madison police helped evacuate people from surrounding buildings in case the fire spread, Sgt. Blake Hoefs said.

Schuster said the fire is still being investigated, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

