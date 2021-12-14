Downtown building with Paisan's closed again after owners don't comply with inspections, city says

The Downtown building that is home to Paisan's is again being closed after the city said owners failed to comply with required inspection reports after a previous closure in September.
The owners of the 12-story building located at 131 W. Wilson St. have not provided documentation showing the structure has undergone required inspection and monitoring, the city's Building Inspection Division said in a statement.
"The city worked with the building owner to establish and install safety measures and the building was reopened in October," the Building Inspection Division said.
"Building Inspection have not received the required documentation regarding the ongoing monitoring, and as such the building is again being vacated," the division said.
The city had previously ordered the building close due to the deteriorating state of the building's underground garage. Tenants at the building had reported feeling the building swaying and shaking the day the city closed the building.
In a letter to the owners on Dec. 6, City Inspection Supervisor Kyle Bunnow noted that a contractor inspected the building throughout October and November. Yet an inspection of the building in mid-November did not have any documentation submitted, Bunnow noted. The contractor told the city that "inspection of the site was being discontinued citing a dispute in payment for services."
Bunnow had warned the owners that a "no occupancy" order would be reposted if proof of an inspection was not provided by Dec. 13.
Though the city said the building is not in danger of imminent collapse, the underground garage has been degrading for years. Engineering consultants with the building's property manager noted in July that the garage posed a “significant risk and danger to occupants.”
The consultant also recommended the building be vacated and the garage be barricaded off.
Poor conditions in the garage included broken and cracked concrete, exposed and deteriorated rebar, corroded steel and severely compromised expansion joints, the consultant said.
State Journal reporter Logan Wroge contributed to this report.
