Downtown apartment resident drills into wall for stud, hits water pipe, authorities say

A Downtown apartment resident drilled into his wall on Sunday thinking he was going into a stud and instead hit a water pipe, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Firefighters were sent to the apartment in the 300 block of West Dayton Street shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday on a report of water problem, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Engine 1 met with a resident who said he was mounting a TV and thought he had found a stud when it actually was a water line. When he drilled into it, water began pouring out of the wall and into the apartment, Schuster said.

Firefighters found water shooting in a stream out of the wall, which was stopped by shutting down the water supply from the automatic fire sprinkler system, Schuster said.

With arrangements being made for clean-up and repair, firefighters cleared the call at 6:24 p.m., 17 minutes after arriving, Schuster said.