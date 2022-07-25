Downtown apartment fire displaces 4, renders structure 'uninhabitable,' Madison Fire says

A fire that occurred at a Downtown apartment building late Monday morning that rendered the structure "uninhabitable" has displaced four residents, but resulted in no injuries, the Madison Fire Department said.

City fire officials responded to the 100 block of North Hancock Street shortly after 10:20 a.m. Monday after receiving several 911 calls about the fire.

Upon arrival, crews noted heavy smoke and spotted the blaze in the back of the three-unit, three-story structure. Officials "put forth an aggressive fire attack" and were able to extinguish the flames by 10:37 a.m., Madison Fire said.

But the blaze had already spread to the apartment building's attic, authorities said, adding that the structure is no longer habitable due to the extent of the damage. Madison Fire has not yet released how much damages will cost.

One 911 caller, who was an occupant of the apartment building, reported that he went upstairs to check his surroundings after hearing a smoke detector sound. Upon finding smoke and sensing heat, the caller alerted authorities and roommates.

All occupants who were home at the time of the fire were evacuated safely, Madison Fire said, adding they will receive assistance from the American Red Cross in the form of financial assistance – which is often used for accommodations like hotel rooms or replacing belongings.

The cause and the origin of the fire remains under investigation, Madison Fire said, adding that it could be days to weeks before results are released.