DOWNTOWN

Downtown apartment fire displaces 4, leaves structure 'uninhabitable,' Madison Fire says

A fire at a Downtown apartment building Monday left it uninhabitable and displaced four residents but resulted in no injuries, the Madison Fire Department said. 

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of North Hancock Street shortly after 10:20 a.m. Monday after receiving several 911 calls.

Heavy smoke was seen on arrival and fire was spotted in the back of the three-unit, three-story building. The fire was put out by 10:37 a.m.

But the fire had spread to the apartment building's attic, the fire department said, leaving it no longer habitable due to the damage. No damage estimate was available. 

One 911 caller, who lived in the building, said he went upstairs to look after hearing a smoke detector sound, then called 911 and alerted his roommates. 

Everyone who was home at the time was evacuated safely, the fire department said. They will receive financial assistance from the American Red Cross for accommodations like hotel rooms or to replace belongings. 

The cause and the origin of the fire remain under investigation, the fire department said. 

