Downtown apartment building evacuated due to carbon monoxide, authorities say

A Downtown apartment building was evacuated overnight when a carbon monoxide leak was found but its source could not be determined, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Engine 1 was sent to the Avenir Apartments building at 510 W. Washington Ave. at 11:41 p.m. Thursday and arrived at 11:44 p.m. to investigate a carbon monoxide alarm, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The alarm that was sounding was on the top floor of the six-story, 96-unit building, but firefighters’ monitors detected the presence of carbon monoxide when they entered the main-level lobby. Initial readings were at 18 parts per million (ppm) and climbed above 60 ppm as they continued into the building, and firefighters pulled the building’s alarm to begin an evacuation, Schuster said.

Normal levels are under 10 ppm, people begin experiencing problems with long-term exposure of 10-29 ppm, and flu-like symptoms at 30-35 ppm that get more noticeable as levels increase. Sustained concentrations above 150 to 200 ppm produce disorientation, unconsciousness, and death.

Engine 1 notified MGE of the situation, called for the property manager and summoned Ladder 1 to aid the investigation. Crews initially believed the source was the underground parking garage, where exhaust fumes may have accumulated and spread through the hallways due to the underground ventilation system not working. However, after the garage and hallways were thoroughly ventilated, firefighters still found carbon monoxide levels around 20-35 ppm in individual apartments, Schuster said.

Crews then called for a complete evacuation of the building until the source of the carbon monoxide could be identified and resolved, with property management indicating that they would assist with hotel costs for the residents, Schuster said.

No illnesses resulting from carbon monoxide exposure were reported.

A repair technician responded to work on the parking garage ventilation system while firefighters were at the scene, and fire crews left at 3:01 a.m., Schuster said.