The westbound lanes of the Beltline entering the Interstate 39-90-94 interchange will be closed from 8 p.m. until 4:30 a.m., tonight through Thursday, for overnight maintenance, the state Department of Transportation said.

Highway 12-18, as the Beltline is also known at that point, will be closed beneath the Interstate. Traffic will be detoured north on I-39-90-94 to Highway 30 and Stoughton Road.

The northbound Interstate ramp to the Beltline and the Beltline ramp to the southbound Interstate will also be closed and traffic will be detoured to Highway 30 and Stoughton Road, DOT said.

