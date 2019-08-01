When is a Wisconsin hunting license or fishing license not the real thing? When licenses are offered through scamming websites.
The Department of Natural Resources is warning residents to avoid buying licenses from sites not authorized by the state to sell such documents, saying people who do so are just wasting their money.
"You will not receive a valid fishing license from these misleading websites," said Kimberly Currie, DNR director of customer and outreach services. "But you will be charged non-refundable fees, despite the money-back guarantee on the site."
The DNR is aware of at least two sites offering licenses, but after paying fees, the scammed license buyer only gets information on how to apply for a hunting or fishing license.
"These sites also collect sensitive personal data as part of their unauthorized transactions," the DNR said in a news release.
The DNR has a website for purchasing hunting and fishing licenses, https://gowild.wi.gov/, and licenses can also be purchased at a Wisconsin DNR service center or through authorized sales agents at sporting goods stores, large retailers or local bait and tackle shops.
If you think you've been scammed, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has a hotline to call, 1-800-422-7128, or by email at datcphotline@wi.gov